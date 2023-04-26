The Coast News Group
Was your child misdiagnosed with ADHD?

In general, children with ADHD exhibit inattention, distractibility, and hyperactivity in ANY environment.  

Children with APD, on the other hand, usually don’t have difficulty focusing and paying attention in a quiet space.  

Also, children with APD are exquisitely sensitive to sound (many times).

The RED FLAGS WITH APD are: genetic predisposition (learning issues run in the family), or chronic middle ear infections.  

Did you know 3 – 5 students in every classroom have APD?

The thing is that OUTWARDLY ADHD AND APD LOOK REMARKABLY SIMILAR:

APD

• Seems to “tune out” due to not understanding what’s being said

• Seems forgetful (due to not understanding initial message) 

• Struggles to follow conversations and respond to spoken questions due to inability to process auditory stimuli

ADHD 

• Seems “tuned out” due to inattention

• Seems forgetful due to disorganization

• Struggles to focus during conversations and respond to spoken questions due to inattention

When a child is “zoning out” the first thing that comes to mind is that they are ADHD.  

Unless APD is also considered in a differential diagnosis (which includes the Audiologist) it could be a MISDIAGNOSIS.

Ask yourself how else an overwhelmed auditory system can take a break?  Want to at least SCREEN your student to rule out Auditory Processing Deficit as the issue?  

