Wanted man arrested in San Marcos after license plate camera alert

SAN MARCOS — A 52-year-old man wanted on warrants related to drug offenses and identity theft was arrested Saturday in San Marcos after deputies were alerted by a license plate recognition camera system, authorities said.

At about 8:30 a.m., deputies received a notification that a vehicle driven by Ivan Chi was traveling near West Mission Road and Barham Drive, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located and detained Chi and his vehicle. During their investigation, they allegedly found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Chi was arrested on suspicion of outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance with prior convictions and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility.