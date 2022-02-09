Vista reopens refurbished community park

VISTA — Bub Williamson Park, built in the 1980s, one of Vista’s oldest city parks, was reopened to the public Feb. 11 after an 18-month renovation.

Bub Williamson Park, built in the 1980s at 530 Grapevine Lane, is one of Vista’s oldest city parks. Construction began in July 2020 and the fully restored park is planned to create more of an active use for the community.

“We expect this space will become a place of community where children play, neighbors catch up and relax, and families can spend a sunny afternoon together,” said Mayor Ritter.

Public art was included in the park and Devon Harrah, who created and painted the “Yura Anura” mural along the 100-foot wall on the north side of the park said the mural “reflects the life cycles of frogs and small children wearing frog costumes.” Harrah created the artwork to display the qualities of youthful exploration and wonder. Later this year, a new Kites Over Vista sculpture will be installed.

The city’s Public Arts Commission currently has a “Call Out To Artists” seeking design submittals for consideration. Both of these public art displays will add to the park’s identity and will create a sense of belonging to the community space.

The finished improvements include a children’s sensory playground, picnic areas with shade sails, remodeled restrooms, and a loop trail with fitness stations. New drought tolerant landscaping, irrigation, signage, and fencing were also installed. Tables, benches, water fountains and other park furnishings were installed in the northern park area. The park facilities and sidewalks were also upgraded to meet current Americans with Disability Act standards.

The park project was partially financed with Community Development Block Grant funds from the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.