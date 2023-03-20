The Coast News Group
Vista Rising Stars for March
Vista Chamber of Commerce announced its March Rising Star student winners.
CommunityVista

Vista March Rising Star students

by staff77

VISTA — Vista Chamber of Commerce announced its March Rising Star student winners, including Harmanpreet Singh attending Guajome Park Academy; Spencer Ferrell attending Vista Visions Academy; Karla Martinez attending Rancho Buena Vista High; Abigail Luna attending Vista Visions Academy; Anthony Ramirez attending Alta Vista High School; Michelle Aguilar attending Vista High School and Cedar Petitt attending Mission Vista High School.

Rising Star students impress the chamber every month with their stories of resilience, dedication, bravery, kindness, and creativity. Learn how you can help impact these students lives by contacting [email protected]

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment