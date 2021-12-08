Vista honors Rising Star students

From left, Ryker King of Alta Vista High School, Belle Melendy of Guajome Park Academy, Dlainey Nakamoto of Rancho Buena Vista High School, Maesoon Rahman of Mission Vista High School and Kimberly DeLaCruz of Vista High School are the December recipients of the Vista Chamber of Commerce Rising Star Program. Winners will speak at the Rising Star breakfast hosted at Vista Elks Lodge #1968.