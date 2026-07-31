Veterans seek diaper and baby wipe donations for military families

OCEANSIDE — A local veteran’s group is hoping to boost donations in the last week of its summer diaper drive for military families on Camp Pendleton.

The Village Veterans of Ocean Hills Country Club launched “Operation Dry Shield” on July 20 as a way to lighten the load for military families struggling with diaper and baby wipe costs. According to the group, more than 2,000 families on base have children under 5 years old.

So far, the diaper drive has raised about $3,000 in monetary donations but only about 350 boxes of diapers, which is well below the group’s goal 5,000-box goal.

The diaper drive ends on Aug. 7.

Individuals, retail stores and other organizations can donate to the cause by contacting Patty Coffey at 770-894-1349 or [email protected]. All donations will be delivered to Armed Services YMCA Camp Pendleton.