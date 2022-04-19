Vegan Food pop-up coming to Encinitas

ENCINITAS — San Diegans can celebrate Earth Day April 24 at the Encinitas Vegan Food Popup, offering a wide variety of dishes, desserts, snacks and beverages, all made exclusively from plants.

The Vegan food pop-up launches its Sunday market from noon to 4 p.m. at 459 S. Coast Highway 101. This weekly event showcases the best plant-based food in SoCal, featuring a rotating lineup of diverse vendors from as far north as Los Angeles.

The curated selection of vendors serves different cuisines from around the globe, including Cuban, Chinese, Mozambican, Mexican and Filipino dishes. Diners can try items like pizza, elote (Mexican street corn) and doughnuts, but also have access to spring rolls, salads and fresh juices.

In between bites, Silverlake Flea will be providing the opportunity to shop a selection of vintage and sustainable clothes, jewelry and home decor vendors. The LA-based market recently opened its second location in downtown Encinitas. Since launching in 2019, the Encinitas Vegan Food Popup has supported local vendors by creating a venue for sharing their offerings with the community. This event is child-friendly, dog-friendly and is easily accessible via public transportation, with free parking available at the nearby Coaster Station.

More info at http://veganfoodpopup.com.