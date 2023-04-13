Encinitas Starbucks workers ask to unionize

ENCINITAS — April 12, workers at the Starbucks at 905 Orpheus Ave., off Leucadia near Interstate 5, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United. The Leucadia & I-5 partners (employees) are joining a nationwide movement of hundreds of stores and thousands of baristas organizing for better working conditions.

Neither the San Diego Starbucks headquarters nor the Leucadia Starbucks location were answering phones to respond to the situation.

Workers sent a letter to Starbucks Interim CEO Howard Schultz to announce their organizing campaign. In the letter, workers explained that they are organizing as “we are being actively exploited every single day and management is either unable or unwilling to make changes to help us, we are left with no choice but to seek help elsewhere.”

“We are not anti-Starbucks. We are Starbucks. We are the face of this company, and we are the ones who earn for this company. We see daily what is needed for our store to be successful. Joining the union is about getting what we need to do our jobs right when we are not receiving that aid from the company itself,” said Shea Kaplan, a partner of over six years and organizer at the Encinitas location.

According to the Starbucks Workers United release, “Starbucks has launched a ruthless union-busting campaign that includes firing over 200 union leaders across the country and shuttering union stores. At least eleven union leaders in the Golden State have been fired in retaliation for their organizing activity, and more have been forced out of the company.”

The NLRB has issued 80 official complaints against the company, encompassing over 1,400 violations of federal labor law.

Starbucks Workers United is a union drive that has allegedly formed a number of new unions in the past 12 months. SWU claims there are now 299 Starbucks stores in 42 states and the District of Columbia that have successfully unionized.