Two struck by car, killed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Two people were killed after being struck by a car

on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on Oceanside Boulevard

near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the

Oceanside Police Department.

Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and came upon the accident,

said Jennifer Atenza, an OPD spokeswoman.

The pedestrians were a caucasian man and woman, both in their 40s, Atenza said. No further identification was available.

The victims were walking in the middle of the roadway and not using a

designated crosswalk when the vehicle struck them, Atenza said.

Atenza added that the driver stopped immediately afterward, was

cooperative and provided a statement. Because of nighttime conditions, the

incident appears to have been accidental, Atenza said. Drugs or alcohol are not

believed to be a factor, she added.

“This is tragic for everybody on all accounts,” the spokeswoman

said, urging residents to use crosswalks for their safety.

Oceanside Boulevard was closed for several hours, but reopened

overnight, according to police. An investigation was continuing.

