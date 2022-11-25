Two struck by car, killed in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — Two people were killed after being struck by a car
on Thanksgiving night in Oceanside, police said.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 24 on Oceanside Boulevard
near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, according to the
Oceanside Police Department.
Oceanside officers were on the boulevard and came upon the accident,
said Jennifer Atenza, an OPD spokeswoman.
The pedestrians were a caucasian man and woman, both in their 40s, Atenza said. No further identification was available.
The victims were walking in the middle of the roadway and not using a
designated crosswalk when the vehicle struck them, Atenza said.
Atenza added that the driver stopped immediately afterward, was
cooperative and provided a statement. Because of nighttime conditions, the
incident appears to have been accidental, Atenza said. Drugs or alcohol are not
believed to be a factor, she added.
“This is tragic for everybody on all accounts,” the spokeswoman
said, urging residents to use crosswalks for their safety.
Oceanside Boulevard was closed for several hours, but reopened
overnight, according to police. An investigation was continuing.