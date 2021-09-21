The Coast News Group
Two stabbed during fight outside Oceanside High School

by Coast News wire services

OCEANSIDE — A man and a woman were stabbed Monday during a fight outside Oceanside High School.

The violence erupted shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the edge of a parking lot at the campus just west of Interstate 5 at Mission Avenue, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

During the fracas, an unidentified assailant punched a teenage girl in the face and stabbed two adults, then fled, Bussey said.

Paramedics took the more seriously injured stabbing victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with puncture wounds to her abdomen.

The third victim, who is believed to be an uninvolved pedestrian, was stabbed in the arm and transported to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment.

According to News Flash Media, the female student “struck” by the suspect sustained injuries to her mouth.

The assailant, identified only as a 17-year-old male student at Oceanside High School, remained at large as of 6 p.m., Bussey said.

It was unclear what sparked the fight.

