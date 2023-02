The Carlsbad Village Association will be hiding 200 unique blown glass hearts throughout the heart of Carlsbad Village Feb. 11 and Feb. 12. For more details on Hearts of Carlsbad Village and the treasure hunt rules, visit carlsbad-village.com/events/hearts. If you find one of the glass hearts, you are eligible to win a private glass blowing experience or an overnight stay at a Carlsbad hotel. All hearts must be registered, using the instructions on the affixed label.