Torrey Holistics aims to bridge the gender gap among cannabis consumers

Last month, San Diego-based cannabis store Torrey Holistics launched an educational campaign centered on cannabis and women’s wellness. The campaign was created as a result of the fact that while cannabis continues to become more accepted in the mainstream, just one-third of recreational cannabis sales in 2020 came from women.

Unfortunately, this means that a substantial portion of the adult population is missing out on many of the health benefits cannabis has to offer. Torrey Holistics aims to bridge this gender divide by releasing a series of informational blog posts and videos on cannabis’ benefits for women, highlighting products created specifically to address women’s needs, and giving back to local women’s organizations.

“Torrey Holistics’ customer base is mostly men, and from surveys we’ve conducted, even women who consume are much more likely to have their partner purchase it for them,” says Ruthie Edelson, Director of Marketing for Torrey Holistics. “Because of this, we would like to try to empower women to take charge of their own health and wellness by showing them all of the amazing benefits the plant has to offer, and that there’s no reason to be afraid.

“Nowadays, the dispensary experience is totally safe and welcoming, and Torrey Holistics is proud to have a team of friendly and knowledgeable cannabis consultants to help guide women towards products that best suit their needs. Cannabis is legal now and women should be able to benefit from it just as much as men.”

Several of the most well-known and researched benefits of cannabis include relief from pain, anxiety, and inflammation. In addition, emerging research suggests its potential to alleviate the symptoms of conditions commonly experienced by women, such as menopause, endometriosis, PMS, and more.