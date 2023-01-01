The Coast News Group
Authorities are seeking tips related to the 1995 Halloween slaying of Phoutone “Tawn” Lothirath in Escondido.
Arts & EntertainmentCommunityCrimeCrimeEscondidoRegion

Tips sought in fatal 1995 Halloween shooting in Escondido

by Coast News wire services1

ESCONDIDO — Authorities are reaching out to the public for help in solving a murder that took place in northern San Diego County on Halloween night 28 years ago.

The unidentified killer, his face cloaked by a bandana, knocked on the front door of 30-year-old Phoutone “Tawn” Lothirath’s home in the 1200 block of South Upas Street in Escondido shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, 1995, according to police.

Lothirath’s 10-year-old son, Eddy, answered the door. Taking the visitor for a trick-or-treater, the boy turned around to retrieve candy from a table. The assailant then went inside, ordered the child to the back of the house and gunned down Lothirath.

The killer then ran out of the home and fled the area, possibly in a black or dark-blue Toyota or similar vehicle, according to investigators.

Following the deadly shooting, someone fired a gun into the victim’s house through a front window. Detectives determined that those rounds came from a different firearm than the one that mortally wounded Lothirath.

Investigators believe the murderer and the victim were likely acquainted, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment