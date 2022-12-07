The winds of diversity are gusting

Philosopher John Locke observed: “New opinions are always suspected, and usually opposed, without any other reason but because they are not already common.”

This jumped to mind as three headlines popped up over 12 hours:

• The La Jolla Playhouse is presenting a production of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” featuring a cast of trans, non-binary and queer performers. A celebration of the limitless possibilities of love, the playhouse is hoping to appeal to a whole new audience.

• Virgin Atlantic no longer requires women flight attendants to wear makeup. Women crew members can wear pants; men can wear skirts.

• Previously homophobic Bhutan is seeing LGBTQ acceptance grow.

Furthermore, Rep.-elect Robert Garcia of Long Beach is now the first LGBTQ+ immigrant elected to Congress. Have we got a full-blown revolution on our hands?

Ritika Wadhwa, COO of London’s Cultural Intelligence Center, observed such changes mean “we can just get down to work, to bringing our unique perspective to the table and actually do what we were hired for in the first place.”

In other words, what someone’s wearing means nothing more than a fashion choice. There’s now increasing focus on the talent people bring to each situation and the services they provide.

Truth be told, when I go shopping I neither know nor care if the cashier is gay, straight or somewhere in between. I just want to buy my gallon of milk (or whatever) and be on my way.

And seeing these headlines in such proximity suggests a wider movement to caring more about someone’s talent rather than their personal lives.

By the way, Virgin Atlantic’s job applications have DOUBLED since the airline changed its dress code. That’s worth considering for organizations having trouble hiring good people.

My daughter’s generation has grown up accepting people for who they are, rather than the labels society gave them.

And I’ll confess to sometimes being confused as He became She or They. Yet why is it a bad thing?

Because regardless of what you sell, your objectives yesterday, today and tomorrow are simple: Make more, sell more and have good people on your team to service your customers. Deliver value and quality at a fair price. The rest is a distraction.

It’s like Bob Dylan sang 60 years ago: The times they are a-changin’.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Happy holidays from everyone at www.askmrmarketing.com.