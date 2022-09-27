The Sports Eye & NFL Week 3 Report Card

Another wacky week in sports, especially the NFL. Here’s to the good and not-so good in Week 3. Let’s get started…

Week 3 – NFL Scoreboard

Pittsburgh 17, Cleveland 29 (Thursday)

Las Vegas 22, Tennessee 24

Baltimore 37, New England 26

New Orleans 14, Carolina 22

Cincinnati 27, NYJ 12

Buffalo 19, Miami 21

Philadelphia 24, Washington 8

Kansas City 17, Indianapolis 20

Houston 20, Chicago 23

Minnesota 28, Detroit 24

Jacksonville 38, LA Chargers 10

Green Bay 14, Tampa Bay 12

LA Rams 20, Arizona 12

Atlanta 27, Seattle 23

Denver 11, San Francisco 10

Dallas 23, NYG 16 (Monday)

NFL Report Card – Week 3

A+: Aaron Judge and Albert Pujols for representing in the most favorable of ways — one winding down a fantastic career with 700-plus home runs and the other chasing baseball immortality with divine class. Parents and family of these two must be extremely proud of their person and personality.

A: All the women Fantasy Football players.

A: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson four TDs through the air and 107 rushing yards. Like we reported last week, Jackson turned down $250 million.

A: The Eagles’ defense sacked former QB Carson Wentz nine times in a smashing of the Commanders, 24-8.

A: Justin Kaplan — Son of Scott Kaplan, talk show host at The Mightier 1090 (San Diego) and 710 ESPN (Los Angeles), walloped a 49-yard field goal with seconds remaining to give the West Liberty State Hilltoppers a 23-21 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. I am so proud of this kid, a former kicker at Torrey Pines High School who I have known since he was a pup.

A: Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert rushing for 157 yards on 20 carries.

A: Carolina Panthers defense forcing 3 turnovers and holding the New Orleans Saints scoreless through three periods.

A: Actress Nia Long — I don’t know you but we feel your pain and marvel at your class.

B

B: Buffalo Bills defense in defeat.

B: Miami Dolphins defense with multiple second half stops vs. Buffalo.

C

C: San Diego State football team — A much-needed win in a new stadium with no fans. Too hot for an afternoon game. And overcoming serious allegations involving a former player.

C: Pittsburgh Steelers — Something gotta give, like Kenny Pickett…

D

D: Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell giving the game away to the Minnesota Vikings. Sometimes you gotta think? And he cost the Lions the game.

D: Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes’ spat with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy…Everyone knows head coach Andy Reid is calling the plays, so why the outburst?

D: Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin — If you have to make a bet or lose your life, bet Mike won’t have more than one timeout left when it matters…

F

F: Kansas City Chief’s special teams.

F: Andy Reid’s fake FG attempt.

F: Raiders’ defense self destructing in the first half of play vs. Titans.

F: Arizona QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals offense failing to score a touchdown against the Rams. (See New York Jets’ 12 points off four field goals against Cincinnati.)

F: Los Angeles Chargers’ running game virtually disappears like a magic act. Almost like the Chicago Bears’ passing game. Don’t blink…

F: Chargers head coach Brandon Staley…Since last year’s miscue against the Raiders that cost his team the playoffs, I personally think he’s gotten worse.

F: Denver Broncos bringing in a consultant to teach the head coach how to manage the clock…Hell, I can do that job…

