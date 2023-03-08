The future of psychology

At the turn of the millennium, the field of Positive Psychology declared that this was going to be a new era in Psychology, and the focus moving forward was going to be on happiness, health, and well-being.

In the spirit of this new era, two branches emerged and joined, Integrative Psychology and Energy Psychology, thus creating Integrative Energy Psychology (IEP).

This new field is holistic minded. It is concerned with the body, the mind, and the spirit, and how the human biofield (or the field of energy and information that surrounds and permeates all living beings) affects humans and the human experience.

Currently, there is now a growing body of evidence-based therapeutic interventions in IEP, and there is a vast repertoire of other energy psychology interventions that have yet to be studied, but reports from the field have shown tremendous benefits, including resolving depression and anxiety, reducing undesirable behaviors, and increasing self-esteem, self-confidence and personal success.

In short, the laborious nature of talk therapy can be a thing of the past. While talk therapy is invaluable, this brief article explores how IEP can be a supreme adjunct to talk therapy. One of the biggest barriers to talk therapy is that people don’t want to delve into painful subjects ad nauseam and feel as if nothing gets better.

In IEP, we understand that there are many emotions, beliefs, and assumptions that one cannot simply talk oneself out of. We further understand that many issues of human suffering have root causes in the unconscious mind, which neuroscience shows is approximately 90% of the mind!

In IEP there are many treatment protocols that are gentle, quick, and effective. The techniques generally involve talking a bit about the issues at hand, and then using painless interventions that borrow from the fields of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), Ayurveda, and Psychotherapy to release the issue from the body, unconscious mind, and spirit.

Given the advances in science, the future of psychology has arrived. Why not take advantage of these new and easy to use tools and techniques available to us.

Dr. Michelle Dexter, Psy.D., NLPCC, is an Integrative Psychologist/Sexologist and the creator of Integrative Biofield Healing Arts™ (IBHA).

