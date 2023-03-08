Teen named Distinguished Young Woman

CARLSBAD — On March 5, Milan DiBacco of Carlsbad, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Carlsbad after participating in the Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County, Class of 2024 program and was awarded $1,250 in college scholarship monies.

DiBacco was one of 16 high school junior girls from throughout San Diego County who competed to represent the county at the upcoming state finals to be held in Bakersfield July 9 through the 16, and where she will have a chance to earn some of the $30,000 being offered.

Participants were evaluated in the categories of Scholastics (25%), Interview (25%), Talent (20%), Fitness (15%), and Self-Expression (15%). In addition to being named an Overall Winner, Milan was also named a winner in the Fitness category, performing an aerobic dance routine.

Throughout the next year, DiBacco will serve as a role model to young people by spreading the program’s national outreach message of “Be Your Best Self.” The outreach program is designed to encourage self-esteem and excellence in all young people through its five principles: Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious, and Be Responsible.

DiBacco, the daughter of Bonnie and Nicholas DiBacco, is a junior at Carlsbad High School where she is a co-captain of the Lancer Dancer varsity dance team and participates in the Academic Science Club and Women in STEM.

Since 1962 The Distinguished Young Women of San Diego County program has emphasized education by providing scholarship opportunities to outstanding college-bound 11th grade females and has encouraged personal development in all young people through the “Be Your Best Self” national outreach program. It is a free program that encourages participants to reach their full individual potential and empowers young women by providing over $1 billion in college granted scholarship opportunities, developing their self-confidence and participating in Life Skills Workshops that prepare them for success after high school.