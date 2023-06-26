Teen dies from injuries after e-bike collision in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — An Encinitas teen who was hospitalized Thursday with severe injuries sustained in an e-bike collision has passed away, family members confirmed Saturday.

Family and loved ones are mourning the loss of Brodee Braxton Champlain-Kingman, 15, and have launched a GoFundMe to cover medical and funeral expenses. A statement on the GoFundMe page said he “touched many lives with his grace, compassion, determination and kindness.”

“Anyone that knew Brodee could feel his authentic, heart-forward energy. Brodee was fiercely steadfast in his desire to excel academically, thrive socially and grind for those gains in the gym. Nothing was more striking than Brodee’s natural ability to connect with others and his sincere desire to reflectively grow in his relationships and life pursuits. He lived with grounded humility — always learning, always evolving,” the statement said.

Champlain-King was riding an e-bike northbound on El Camino Real on June 23 when he changed lanes and collided with a work van, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials said he was rushed to Scripps Memorial Hospital with significant injuries.

The driver of the van, who was unharmed, remained on the scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone who may have witnessed the collision, have cell phone or surveillance video of the incident, or have any other information to contact the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station Traffic Division at 760-966-3500.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 27 near the outdoor stage in front of the bell tower at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas.