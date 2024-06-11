Tea by the sea — a British perspective

Andy Soler grew up in East Molesey, a small village just outside of London. In 1990 he came to San Diego while working for the Incentive Travel Company, fell in love with the area and never left.

An unabashedly proud Brit who embraces his heritage, Andy now feels like a local here. “Encinitas to me is a quirky blend of tranquility, community spirit, and enough salt in the air to rival my fish and chips addiction.”

Currently Andy is the Director of Customer Relationship Management for Renewww Marketing, a full-service digital marketing company based in North County (renewww.com/andy/).

“Renewww manages a company’s online presence. It’s a one stop shop: website creation, SEO enhancement, blogs, social media management and lead generation.”

“I’m the face of Renewww, but the real work is done by company owner Richard Zarate and our team. We have programmers, graphic designers, and content writers who are the best in the business. I’m very lucky to spend my day telling people how talented they are.”

Andy recently joined the Board of the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce.

“As a company, we decided long ago that working locally and being advocates for local businesses was not only a great business model, but socially a very enjoyable way to work. Being a board member gives me even more opportunity to champion local resources and economic development.”

Renewww recently redesigned the new Visit Encinitas website, which will be live on the first day of summer, June 21, at www.visitencinitasca.com.

“The work Richard and our team have done on the site is amazing. It showcases the best that Encinitas has to offer and features every attraction, restaurant, retail business — and each of our 5 unique Encinitas neighborhoods. It’s interactive — there are multiple ways to find somewhere to eat, somewhere to stay, somewhere to play. I expect it to be a beacon for people to discover for themselves what we already know: Encinitas is where summer never ends!”

His perfect day in Encinitas?

“My wife and I like to spend a couple of serene hours on the beach very early in the morning — even in the winter with blankets! Then we head for a breakfast burrito at one of Encinitas’ many taco spots to fuel up for running errands and shopping on El Camino Real, visiting the food markets where we plan our meal for the evening cooking for friends — the perfect way to finish the day.”