Taste of Wine: Four fantastic days at San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival

Taste of Wine & Food is thrilled that the San Diego Bay Wine and Food Festival is returning, so mark your calendars for Nov. 11 through Nov. 14. Over 11,000 attendees and 6,000 hotel nights were sold for the 2019 festival, and Michelle Metter, founder of the festival, expects a similar turnout this year.

This four-day celebration of citywide events — the largest of its kind in Southern California — will be anchored by The Grand Tasting from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at Embarcadero Marina Park North. A VIP ticket gets you in early at 11 a.m.

This event features dozens of celebrity chefs and restaurants, hundreds of domestic and international wines, beer and spirits and gourmet food companies.

The Grand Decant is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12. Join the country’s top winemakers, sommeliers and wineries for a walk-a-round tasting to expand your palate, and taste from over 200 wineries with over 500 wines. The location is Julep Venue on Hancock Street San Diego.

Taco TKO happens from 12 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, at Liberty Station in the Point Loma district of San Diego. Taco TKO is a competition between the most celebrated taco makers in the county with judges and attendees deciding who wins the best taco. Enjoy live music, tequila, beer and lots of tacos!

Game on for Thursday, Nov. 11, for gourmet, arranged lunches and dinners with leading wineries at many of the best restaurants, food and beverage teams throughout San Diego.

All events are available now with tickets at sandiegowineclassic.com. Look for the next update for the San Diego Bay Wine & Food Festival here at Taste of Wine & Food.

Rusack of Solvang comes to Vittorio’s

Rusak is a boutique winery and vineyard nestled among the oak-studded rolling hills of Ballard Canyon in Santa Barbara County. It creates world-class handcrafted wines that reflect Rusack’s love for the region.

Vittorio’s of Carmel Valley in San Diego liked the approachable food-friendly taste of the winery and invited Rusack to a recent wine dinner.

The four-course menu was superb, especially the third course of homemade potato gnocchi with a duck confit ragu and shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, which matched up beautifully with the 2017 Rusack Pinot Noir from Santa Barbara.

Pinot is a demanding grape, affected by climate and soil composition. The wine is packed with bright, juicy notes of strawberries, raspberries and caramel. Elegant balance makes for a very approachable food-friendly wine. Visit rusack.com.

Wine Bytes

— The excitement is building at Flora Bar & Kitchen in Carmel Valley for the three-night Wagner Family Caymus wine dinner at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, Oct. 19, 21 and 22. Caymus is one of the most respected Napa Valley wines in history. The cost is $85. each plus tax and gratuity. Call now, 858-461-0622.

— Witches, wizards and wine are all featured at La Fleur’s winery from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, in San Marcos. A special attraction will be live music by Gerald Dukes. Come in costume for a shot at some neat prizes for best dressed. RSVP and details at lafleurswinery.com/events.

— The 2021 San Diego County Vintners Association wine festival is from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, at Bernardo Winery in Rancho Bernardo. The cost is $80 per person. Many award-winning wines will be at the festival produced here in the San Diego district. A charcuterie plate will be available plus a silent auction, live music and 20+ wineries. Tickets at 2021sdcvawinefest.brownpapertickets.com/

— Orfila Vineyards is thrilled to once again host their Fine Wine & Dining experience at their Tasting Room & Kitchen in Oceanside. The first event is at 5:30 p.m on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Chef Luke has come up with a five-course prix fixe, wine-paired dinner that guests will enjoy under the stars in the cool autumn air featuring a main course of Red Wine short ribs with roasted harissa heirloom carrots, red potatoes and an apple cider reduction paired with 2018 Ambassadors Syrah Estate. Tickets are $95 per person. RSVP at [email protected]

Frank Mangio is a renowned wine connoisseur certified by Wine Spectator. He is one of the leading commentators on the web. Reach him at [email protected]