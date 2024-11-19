Surfing never gets old

Watching the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight the other night caused me to reflect on the plight of the aging sportsman. Here was a YouTube sensation, 27-year-old Jake Paul, in the ring with a legendary boxer, 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

Paul, who is a good fighter but not considered great, easily won the fight, leading to speculation as to what would have happened two or three decades ago. Well, it doesn’t take much imagination to realize that the mouthy Paul would have had his yapper closed seconds after the bell rang.

I am nearly two decades older than Tyson, so I sat hoping age had not caught Iron Mike. He looked good in Rounds 1 and 2. By Round 3, however, time showed and he slowed, wobbling after being hit by some power shots. In the end 58, birthday candles were not exactly blown out but burned dimly.

I am in no way comparing myself to Tyson or any other great sportsman. At the peak of my surfing, I was a slightly above average surfer who enjoyed every wave. The return of the longboard to the lineup in the mid-70s offered me an extra decade or so of wave-riding joy.

Still, I have tried making denial work for me and ride boards from 7’ 6” to 8’ 10”. I say that I ride them, but that is probably an exaggeration. I catch little waves, lumber to my feet and make a straight line to the beach. If I somehow manage a turn or two, my wife, Tracy, will hear all about it later that evening.

I wonder if Tyson felt like I often feel. I see what needs doing on a wave, in this case the lip of the wave beginning to fall. My mind says, lean on the rail and hit the lip, but by the time my body responds the wave has passed me and I stand like a statue in the rain.

Paddling in, doing the walk of shame up the beach, my greatest hope is that nobody saw me. They wave kindly, and some call my name. They aren’t laughing or pointing, so I guess I’m safe.