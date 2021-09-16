Surfing Madonna art show names winners

First place went to “Wave Ride Mosaic Surfboard” by Cherrie LaPorte of fused glass, dichroic glass, colored mirror and stained glass. Her inspiration was the waves at Torrey Pines Beach.

ESCONDIDO — Winners were chosen in the “Save the Ocean” art show, sponsored by Surfing Madonna Oceans Project. The show runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 30, with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Escondido Municipal Gallery, 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido.

The Surfing Madonna Oceans Project art show supporting the “Save the Ocean” theme had more than 160 submissions, and 62 chosen for inclusion in the show. The mediums varied from traditional painting, to digital photography, marquetry wood working, ceramic sculpture, many kinds of fabric artworks, mixed media, photography and mosaic.

“We were so amazed at the quality of the work and large number of entrants, that we added an award for “Best in Show – Theme.”

These top awards were given to two entries. First Place went to “Wave Ride Mosaic Surfboard” by Cherrie LaPorte. Best in Show went to “Sunny Dreams at Moonlight” by Don Manor and Nancy Hunter. LaPorte’s mosaic was custom-made with fused glass, dichroic glass, colored mirror and stained glass. Her inspiration was the waves at Torrey Pines Beach in Del Mar. Manor’s and Hunter’s recycled surfboard was covered using hand-cut glass, designed into a mosaic medium.

“We were delighted to know that Mark Patterson’s Surfing Madonna mosaic inspired this piece.” Cathy Carey said.

Second place went to Mac Hillenbrand for his wooden table, “Cardiff by the Wooden Sea.” You’ll have to see this in person to truly appreciate the complexity. Judge Mike Redman said “I thought this was a painting when I first saw the photo online, I’m into woodworking and this piece is incredible. This is an original marquetry wood inlay depiction of Cardiff California on a low tide looking north to Dana Point.”

The third-place award went to LaRetta Small for her mixed media painting “Times Up,” addressing the health and beauty of our oceans. Originally planning three Honorable Mentions, the judges decided on nine. Honorable Mention artists included: