Super Bowl Trivia
Super Bowl LVI Trivia Bonanza

by Felix Taverna54

1. What year was the first SB played? ____________

2. Who scored the first SB touchdown? __________

3. Who’s the only QB to win more than one SB without throwing an interception? _____________

4. What two colleges have each produced three SB starting and winning quarterbacks? _____________________

5. What SB halftime performer had bigger ratings than the game itself? _________________________

6. How much did a 30-second commercial cost in last year’s SB? ___________________________

7. What player has won the SB MVP award the most times? _______________________________

8. Name the four NFL teams that have never played in a SB? _________________________________

9. Does the AFC or NFC have the longest win streak in SB games? ________________________

10. How many SB games have gone to overtime? _____________________

11. What teams played in a SB without cheerleaders? ______________________________

12. How many sitting presidents have attended a SB? _____________________

13. What toy inspired the naming of the Super Bowl? ________________________

14. What’s the fewest points scored in a SB? _____________

15. What team scored the most points in a SB? ________________________________________

16. How many SB games did QB Dan Marino play in? _____________

17. Who was the first winning SB team to visit the White House? ______________________

18. What was the cost of a ticket for the first SB? ________________________________________

19. Which SB-winning coach had his watch stolen as he was carried off the field? __________________________

20. What city has hosted the most SB games? ________________________________

21. Who was the first left-handed QB to win a SB? __________________________________________

22. Which two teams have lost the most SB? _____________________

23. Who was the only QB to win a SB in his rookie year? ____________

24. Which was the first Wild Card team to win a SB? _____________________

25. How many chicken wings are consumed on SB Sunday? _____________________________

***

 

Answers: 1. 1967; 2. Max McGee, Green Bay Packers; 3. Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers, won four SB games without throwing an interception; 4. Alabama (Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler) and Purdue (Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Drew Brees);  5. Michael Jackson in 1993; 6. $5.5 million; 7. Tom Brady won four SB MVP awards with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 8. Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars; 9. The NFC won 13 straight SB games from 1985 to 1997; 10. 1 (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2017); 11. Neither the Green Bay Packers nor Pittsburgh Steelers, who faced off in the SB in 2011, have cheerleading squads; 12. Zero; 13. Super Ball; 14. 3 points (Miami Dolphins in 1972, Los Angeles Rams in 2019); 15. San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in 1990; 16. 1 (Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1984); 17. Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980; 18. $12; 19. The Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula in 1973; 20. Miami has hosted 11 Super Bowls; 21. Kenny Stabler, Oakland Raiders, 1977; 22. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos have each lost five SB games; 23. No rookie QB has ever won a Super Bowl; 24. Oakland Raiders, 1981; 25. 1.3 billion

Felix Taverna is a columnist and radio talk show host covering an array of topics, including sports, horse racing at the Del Mar Racetrack, entertainment, music, restaurants, bars and promoting North County communities and lifestyles. Email tips and story ideas to [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @felixtaverna.

