Super Bowl LVI Trivia Bonanza

1. What year was the first SB played? ____________

2. Who scored the first SB touchdown? __________

3. Who’s the only QB to win more than one SB without throwing an interception? _____________

4. What two colleges have each produced three SB starting and winning quarterbacks? _____________________

5. What SB halftime performer had bigger ratings than the game itself? _________________________

6. How much did a 30-second commercial cost in last year’s SB? ___________________________

7. What player has won the SB MVP award the most times? _______________________________

8. Name the four NFL teams that have never played in a SB? _________________________________

9. Does the AFC or NFC have the longest win streak in SB games? ________________________

10. How many SB games have gone to overtime? _____________________

11. What teams played in a SB without cheerleaders? ______________________________

12. How many sitting presidents have attended a SB? _____________________

13. What toy inspired the naming of the Super Bowl? ________________________

14. What’s the fewest points scored in a SB? _____________

15. What team scored the most points in a SB? ________________________________________

16. How many SB games did QB Dan Marino play in? _____________

17. Who was the first winning SB team to visit the White House? ______________________

18. What was the cost of a ticket for the first SB? ________________________________________

19. Which SB-winning coach had his watch stolen as he was carried off the field? __________________________

20. What city has hosted the most SB games? ________________________________

21. Who was the first left-handed QB to win a SB? __________________________________________

22. Which two teams have lost the most SB? _____________________

23. Who was the only QB to win a SB in his rookie year? ____________

24. Which was the first Wild Card team to win a SB? _____________________

25. How many chicken wings are consumed on SB Sunday? _____________________________

Answers: 1. 1967; 2. Max McGee, Green Bay Packers; 3. Joe Montana, San Francisco 49ers, won four SB games without throwing an interception; 4. Alabama (Bart Starr, Joe Namath, Kenny Stabler) and Purdue (Len Dawson, Bob Griese, Drew Brees); 5. Michael Jackson in 1993; 6. $5.5 million; 7. Tom Brady won four SB MVP awards with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 8. Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars; 9. The NFC won 13 straight SB games from 1985 to 1997; 10. 1 (New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2017); 11. Neither the Green Bay Packers nor Pittsburgh Steelers, who faced off in the SB in 2011, have cheerleading squads; 12. Zero; 13. Super Ball; 14. 3 points (Miami Dolphins in 1972, Los Angeles Rams in 2019); 15. San Francisco 49ers beat the Denver Broncos 55-10 in 1990; 16. 1 (Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1984); 17. Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980; 18. $12; 19. The Miami Dolphins’ Don Shula in 1973; 20. Miami has hosted 11 Super Bowls; 21. Kenny Stabler, Oakland Raiders, 1977; 22. The New England Patriots and Denver Broncos have each lost five SB games; 23. No rookie QB has ever won a Super Bowl; 24. Oakland Raiders, 1981; 25. 1.3 billion

