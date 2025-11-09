Students explore opportunities at Water Career Day

ENCINITAS — Nobody stops needing water, which means the water industry never stops needing skilled workers.

To show students what that future can look like, three local water agencies teamed up to host the 2025 Water Career Day on Oct. 22 at the San Elijo Joint Powers Authority Water Campus in Encinitas.

“We’re always hiring,” said Kim Thorner, general manager of Olivenhain Municipal Water District.

Colleagues from the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, Leucadia Wastewater District, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority, Palomar College, MiraCosta College and Mission Hills High School in the San Marcos Unified School District were there to welcome nearly 100 students, who experienced an up-close look at how water systems work for the second consecutive year.

A microscopic rotifer floating across a display screen caught Mission Hills junior Tavian Barrett’s attention. The monitor showed the rotifer and other waste-eating bacteria contained in a drop of wastewater Tavian had placed beneath a microscope in a laboratory demonstration room.

“Dude, that guy looks awesome,” he exclaimed.

Huddled around a table, a half-dozen of Tavian’s peers seemed equally impressed.

“Knowing that wastewater is filtered by these little guys in the water – that’s pretty cool,” said Hamza Alani.

Throughout the day, students from Mission Hills along with the Water and Wastewater Technology program at Palomar College and the MiraCosta College Technology Career Institute toured the water campus, stopping at stations to get their hands on the everyday equipment operated by workers from the host agencies.

Technicians demonstrated the equipment that keeps their systems running, from remote-controlled cameras to vacuum trucks and control systems that manage flows across the service areas. At a display of potable water valves, technicians invited students to roll up their sleeves and turn a wrench.

The campus itself, which processes wastewater from and delivers recycled water to Encinitas, Solana Beach, Del Mar and Rancho Santa Fe, served as a supersized display of critical infrastructure and the jobs required to keep it running.

While many positions do not require two- or four-year degrees, Palomar College’s Water and Wastewater Technology program and MiraCosta College’s Technical Career Institute (TCI) offer relevant training and coursework.

“These students are looking for career paths,” said TCI engineering instructor Kate MacArevey. “This kind of work is the perfect opportunity.”

Palomar College engineering student Nathan Mulalley peppered his guides with questions at one tour stop that fit hand-in-glove with his courseload, which includes wastewater treatment, wastewater collection and backflow testing.

“There’s always going to be opportunities in water,” Mulalley said.

Those opportunities are ideal for workers who wish to serve the public and belong to a tight-knit team, said San Elijo JPA General Manager Mike Thornton.

“We’re mission-focused,” Thornton said. “People who have that sense of mission and that sense of focus, those are the kinds of people who thrive in this industry.”