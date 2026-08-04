Still time to hit the Fallbrook Wine Trail

Looking for something fun to do this summer? The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce can help with that!

For adults 21 and over, the Fallbrook Wine Trail is ongoing! Take the opportunity to visit and learn about some of our local wineries — Adobe Hill Winery, Estate d’Iacobelli Winery, Fallbrook Winery, Monserate Vineyards & Winery and Myrtle Creek Vineyards — through Sunday, Aug. 16!

For $25 you will receive a gift bag with a souvenir wine glass, an identifying lanyard with a badge to wear during your visits, along with a passport that includes important information about each winery’s offerings.

The package will allow you to purchase three wine tastings for $5 plus tax at each venue. Only those with the Fallbrook Wine Trail package will be able to enjoy this incredible deal!

Fallbrook Wine Trail packages can be purchased at the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office — quantities are limited!

Please call (760) 728-5845 for more information.