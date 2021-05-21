The Coast News Group
Cal Fire
State funding was allocated for San Diego County residents to help protect their homes from wildfires. File photo
Carlsbad Cities Del Mar Encinitas Escondido News Oceanside Rancho Santa Fe Region San Diego San Marcos Solana Beach Vista

State grant to spur San Diego-area wildfire preparations

by Coast News wire services78

REGION — A newly issued $3.5 million state grant will help provide San Diego County residents assistance in safeguarding their homes from the threat of wildfire, officials announced today.

The funds, allocated through Senate Bill 85, will allow the Fire Safe Council of San Diego County, in partnership with the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County, to help more property owners reduce wildfire risks within wildland-urban interface areas of the watersheds of the Otay River, San Diego River, Sweetwater River and Tijuana River.

The programs provide funding to implement fuel-reduction projects through the creation of fire breaks; removal of dead, diseased or dying trees; assistance to elderly, disabled and low-income residents in establishing defensible space around their homes; and scheduling of workshops and fire- preparedness training sessions.

San Diego County residents are invited to register for two free fuel-reduction programs:

— No-Cost Chipping Program: curbside chipping for homeowners who have completed their defensible-space preparation.

— Defensible Space Assistance Program: a service to assist low-income elderly or disabled residents in creating defensible space around their homes.

Residents interested in further information about the services can contact the Fire Safe Council at 619-562-0096.

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The nation's TV networks, major newspapers, local broadcasters and international media rely on City News Service for around-the-clock coverage of news in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Diego counties.

Leave a Comment