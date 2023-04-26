Spring is here — Let Green Rabbit get your lawn looking its best

Green Rabbit Professional Lawn Care is a locally owned company with over 50 years of combined experience in landscaping. Their mission is to help beautify the San Diego community while promoting environmental sustainability.

They take pride in providing services that help homeowners and businesses conserve water, making their properties not only aesthetically pleasing but also environmentally conscious.

At Green Rabbit, they believe that every property is unique and deserves a personalized approach. Their team of professionals are dedicated to providing exceptional service and expertise in lawn care. Services such as aeration, fertilization, over seeding, dethatching, irrigation installation and repair, weed control, and landscape consulting are all available. The team at Green Rabbit understands that a well-maintained lawn and landscape can have a significant impact on the beauty and value of your property, and they take that responsibility very seriously.

The professionals at Green Rabbit take pride in their work and aim to provide the highest level of customer service possible. They appreciate all of their customers and strive to build a lasting relationship with them. Because they are locally owned and operated, they can provide a more personalized approach to their customers’ needs. Complete dedicated to making their clients happy is only realized with the highest level of customer satisfaction, understanding that is the key to their success.

To schedule a consultation or to set up a service program, visit https://www.greenrabbitlawn.com/ or call 858-888-2471 today and receive 50% off your first treatment.