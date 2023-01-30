Skydiver injured when chute partially failed

OCEANSIDE — A skydiver from GoJump Oceanside sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries when his parachute failed to completely open at 5:06 p.m. Jan. 27.

The skydiver, an adult male in his 30s to 40s, struck the roof of a two-story home before landing on the ground between two adjacent homes on Toopal Drive, near the Oceanside Airport. The partially open chute prevented a complete freefall, but the landing was uncontrolled and at an accelerated pace. Firefighter/paramedics from an Oceanside Fire Department engine arrived eight minutes after the initial 911 call, and began assessing and treating the man’s injuries. Six minutes later a Carlsbad Fire Department ambulance arrived and transported the patient to an awaiting air ambulance at the Oceanside Airport. The patient was then airlifted by Mercy Air to a local trauma center for further care.

Skydivers regularly jump from the Oceanside Airport. No other injuries occurred to citizens or responders. The quick actions of the Oceanside and Carlsbad Fire Departments, Emergency Dispatchers, Mercy Air crew, and emergency room staff contributed to ensuring the best possible care for patient, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.