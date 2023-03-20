Sign up for summer fun

CARLSBAD ‑ Run, swim, paint or play at a hometown summer camp this year.

Registration is now open for Carlsbad summer camps and programs. This year the city is offering a variety of camp themes including art, science and exploration, sports and traditional day camps. Summer camps run from June 12 through August 18 for youngsters ages 3 to 16. The complete program schedule is now available in the city’s Summer Community Services Guide at carlsbadca.gov/departments/parks-recreation.

A sample of this year’s offerings include:

Junior Lifeguarding Camp where participants learn fundamental lifeguarding skills on dry land and in the water. Campers will get time on our giant inflatables and get a visit from our local fire department to talk about safety.

Cinematography Film Making at The Ranch introduces video scene setups and digital photography. Campers will explore the importance of camera angles, shot sizes and movements using tools like Go-Pros, gimbals and drones.

Radical Reptiles & Friends Camp, where future animal stewards ages 6 to 12 learn about all types of reptiles, amphibians and bugs; build habitats, prepare diets and meet live animal friends.

American Girl Camp will have participants ages 6 to 11 making doll jewelry and accessories and cooking desserts for tea and pajama parties as they learn about doll heritage.

Top Chef Camp, where novice chefs ages 6 to 11 will learn how to make several delicious and fun dishes. This camp features competitions with plenty of challenges. Menus are prepared and the restaurant is open at the end of the week for family and friends.

For more information on camps, classes and programs visit [email protected] or call (442) 339-2826.