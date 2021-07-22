Shortbread cookies make it big

Farm-to-bakery goodness is just a click, call, or visit away with the Carlsbad Cookie Company. After an 18-year career in the wine and spirits industry, owner Hollie Chamberlain, a true pastry chef at heart, came to the realization that devoting herself full-time to her passion of baking would take her on the most rewarding journey of all.

At the Carlsbad Cookie Company, Hollie and her team are committed to supporting Carlsbad’s rich history of agriculture, artisan crafts and hometown hospitality. They combine local elements with their passion for baking to produce one-of-a-kind shortbread cookie collections. Whether you are looking for a sweet treat or a savory pairing they offer delicious and distinctive selections.

From Classic Shortbread to a spring favorite, Lemon Blueberry with a hint of thyme, to Brown Butter Pistachio, or Chocolate Caramel with sea salt, you are guaranteed a melt-in-your-mouth experience like no other. But in addition to being an amazing specialty bakery they are also a gifting company with choices for any special occasion or just for the fun of it. They even ship nationwide!

Whatever the occasion, let the Carlsbad Cookie Company turn you into a gift-giving hero. From single, individually wrapped cookies to bags of mini bites, to custom built gift boxes, the possibilities are endless. You can order on-line, place your order by phone, or buy in person at the State Street Farmers’ Market every Wednesday from 2:30pm to 7:00pm.

And don’t forget your four-legged family members. The Carlsbad Cookie Company also offers artisan dog cookies called Heathie’s Treats that are sure to please!

www.carlsbadcookiecompany.com

760-824-3030