Scouts to host Pinewood Derby Day

The annual Boy Scouts of America Pinewood Derby (Rancho San Luis Rey Zone) will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 19 at The Shoppes at Carlsbad, 2525 El Camino Real, in the lower level parking lot at the west end. This is the inaugural derby for the Rancho San Luis Rey Zone, which includes Cub Scout packs and Boy Scout troops from throughout North County, including Oceanside, Carlsbad, Camp Pendleton, Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach, Bonsall and Fallbrook. This free event features heats and qualifying races by ages leading up to the final race to determine the top three racers in the zone. Awards will be given for various categories including Most Original, Best Paint Job, Funniest, Most Colorful and Fastest Racers. Rancho San Luis Rey Zone is also hosting a food drive benefiting the San Diego County Food Bank during the event and asks all participants to bring at least one canned item to contribute.