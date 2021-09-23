SANDAG employee mistakenly removes appendixes from mid-year crime report

EDITOR’S NOTE: The complete 24-page version of the mid-year crime report has since been uploaded to the website.

REGION — An employee at the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) mistakenly removed all individual city crime data tables and appendixes from its recently published mid-year crime report online, according to a SANDAG official.

The full 24-page report published earlier this month, “Crime in the San Diego Region Mid-Year 2021 Statistics,” revealed increases in both violent (14%) and property (10%) crimes during the first half of the year in San Diego County.

An original PDF copy of the complete report was embedded in a KUSI article on Sept. 16, the day of its release. The truncated version of the report only contains 11 pages, with none of the tables showing individual city’s crime rates.

When The Coast News reached out to Jessica Gonzalez, SANDAG’s public information officer, she denied the information was ever made available in the first place.

“(The report) did not have city-by-city data,” Gonzalez told The Coast News.

After reaching out to several other agency officials, Cynthia Burke, director of SANDAG’s research and program management, responded by email and apologized for the altered version online.

“Please accept my apologies and bringing this to our attention,” Burke wrote The Coast News. “These data by the city level are in the appendix tables and appear to not have been saved with the final report that was posted to our website. Please find those tables attached and know that we are working immediately to upload a revised version with all of these data to the website.”

When The Coast News asked Burke why the original full report published on Sept. 16 would have been altered online at a later date, she explained an employee fixed the cover sheet but mistakenly did not include the appendixes when re-uploading the report on SANDAG’s website.

Burke also shared a copy of the original report with the title overlayed on a “CJ Bulletin” watermark, clearly different than the updated cover page.

“We are getting a new PDF on our website as soon as we can that has the correct cover and the tables,” Burke said. “This report takes a lot of work so we definitely want all the numbers out there for people to have.”

Steve Puterski contributed reporting to this story.