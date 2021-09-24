San Marcos student receives Abbot L. Brown Scholarship

SAN MARCOS — A San Marcos student is one of two recipients statewide of a Coast Guard Foundation scholarship awarded to children of Coast Guard service members to help them reach their higher education goals.

The Coast Guard Foundation has awarded 158 scholarships in 2021 totaling $345,500 in support. In the 31 years of the program, the foundation has paid out more than $6 million to more than 1,400 college-aged young adults.

Ryane Quintanar, of San Marcos, daughter of Coast Guard Petty Officer Zachary Quintanar, was awarded the Abbott L. Brown Scholarship. She is attending Loyola University Chicago this fall.

Quintanar had previously received the Coast Guard Foundation Scholarship in 2020.

The other scholarship recipient, Alyra Molinary Quiles, is also a San Diego area resident from El Cajon. Quiles, daughter of Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Angel Molinary, is attending California State University Fullerton this fall.

“We are honored to continue our dedication to the children of the Coast Guard as they pursue their higher education goals,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the foundation. “These amazing students are already a benefit to their communities and a proud example of the values instilled in them by their Coast Guard parents. Our support is only possible because of generous investments from individuals, families and foundations across the country.”

The Coast Guard Foundation was founded in 1969 and is a partner to the Coast Guard. The foundation’s mission is to support members of the Coast Guard and their families, even after retirement.

Other scholarships available through the Coast Guard Foundation include financial assistance for children of fallen Coast Guard heroes, grants for enlisted Coast Guard members, scholarships for Coast Guard spouses and more.

“When Coast Guard kids receive Coast Guard Foundation scholarships, they incur less debt and deepen their engagement with their communities by volunteering, working, and interning in their chosen fields of study,” Ludwig said.

For more information, visit coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships.