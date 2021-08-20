San Marcos Sheriff’s station gets new captain

SAN MARCOS —The city of San Marcos announced that Amy Brown-Lisk, has taken over as captain of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station beginning Aug. 18.

Brown-Lisk is a 26-year veteran of the San Diego Sheriff’s Department. She replaces Capt. Jason Vickery, who recently retired from the Sheriff’s Station. The city of San Marcos contracts with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services.

Brown-Lisk’s roots in San Marcos run deep – she was assigned to San Marcos Patrol in 2002 and became the first female training officer in patrol in the history of the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station. She was also the first female corporal in patrol at the station. She said she’s thrilled to be back in San Marcos.

“There is something about San Marcos that I hold near and dear to my heart,” Brown-Lisk said. “I was relentless to get back here. I love that this is a family community, that people take pride in their schools, and that there is so much community engagement – people here really seem to care. It’s a place where you drive down the street and people actually wave at you.”

In August of 2005, during her previous service in San Marcos, Capt. Brown-Lisk was selected to be a school detective. She was responsible for San Marcos High School, San Elijo Middle School and San Marcos Middle School. During her time at the high school, she spearheaded a program designed to deter youth from joining gangs.

“It makes such an impact to visit with kids and interact with them in a positive way,” Brown-Lisk said of her time spent in the schools. “And educating parents on the signs of gang-related activity, what to watch out for, and to give them resources to help steer their kids away from joining a gang – it brings me pride to make a difference.”

She recalls patrolling the streets of the Richmar neighborhood, which was one of the oldest and poorest communities in San Marcos plagued by crime, drug and gang activity. To see the revitalization of this neighborhood today, which now features modern affordable housing units, mixed-use buildings and a walkable and safe community, is a testament to a city that invests in the community in meaningful ways, she said.

During her tenure with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department, Brown-Lisk has been assigned to various areas including detention, patrol, background investigations, inspectional services and special investigations. She has served as a deputy, sergeant, lieutenant and now captain.

In July of 2018, she was promoted to the rank of captain and assigned to the Office of the Sheriff as Sheriff Gore’s special assistant. In October 2019, she was assigned to the Communications Center and oversaw 150 dispatchers, 15 supervisors and three communication coordinators. Most recently, Captain Brown-Lisk served in the Human Resources Bureau where she oversaw the Regional Academy, the Weapons Training Unit and the Medical Liaison Unit.

“Captain Brown-Lisk is a well-respected leader in the Sheriff’s Department, and we are fortunate to have her return to the city of San Marcos,” said City Manager Jack Griffin. “Her dedication to our city is clear in her past here, and we look forward to working with her and all of the dedicated employees at the San Marcos Sheriff’s Station.”