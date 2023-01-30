San Marcos celebrates 60 years as city

SAN MARCOS — The city of San Marcos celebrates its 60th anniversary this year and reflects back on six decades of service to the community.

To commemorate, San Marcos city council, residents and city staff gathered before its regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday to look back at how the city has grown while maintaining its community-centric values.

During the event, historical photos were displayed alongside current-day photos to showcase San Marcos’ evolution over the years. Mayor Rebecca Jones provided brief remarks to lend her perspective on how the city has implemented its long-term vision for creating a city where businesses and families can flourish.

“I am exceptionally honored to serve as mayor while San Marcos marks this momentus occasion,” said Rebecca Jones, mayor of San Marcos. “I’m looking forward to the chance to celebrate how our city has progressed while remaining true to what makes San Marcos so special – our people, our businesses and our history as a place where people can thrive together.”

Among the upcoming projects that were mentioned at the event, focus was placed on the city’s current General Plan update that allows residents, businesses and city staff the chance to reevaluate and refine its plan for development and improvements throughout San Marcos.

The Creek Project was also mentioned as the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history that is nearing the end of construction in spring 2023. Additionally, its recent ranking as one of the nation’s top cities for families by Forbes Magazine was noted as an accolade worth sharing.

Its tagline, “Discover Life’s Possibilities,” was used as a unifying theme throughout the event as a reminder that the best for San Marcos is yet to come.

“Our tagline points out that San Marcos is proactive. We are always looking for new discoveries,” said Jones. “We don’t push for change just to be new or different in San Marcos. Instead, we have a keen eye for possibility, and aren’t afraid to try innovative things that can make our community better. Our best days are still ahead of us.”

For more information about San Marcos’ current projects and historical facts, visit san-marcos.net.