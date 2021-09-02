The Coast News Group
San Dieguito Art Guild swears in new board

by staff0

From left, the new board of directors for the San Dieguito Art Guild was sworn in Aug. 30 at a joint meeting of current and incoming board members, including treasurer and president pro tem Karen Fidel; floor chair Lily Pourat; co-publicity chair Kathy Bush; co-hospitality chair Jonathan Rosenberg; co-wall chair Deborah Buffington; gallery manager Linda Melvin; fund raising chair Betsy Gilpin; co-hospitality chair Lisa Stavinoah; co-wall chair Haixin Li; co-monthly show chair Marcy Evers; jobs chair Lin Holzinger; co-monthly show chair Cheryl Ehlers; parliamentarian Laura Lowenstein and secretary Sarah Miller. Not shown: co-calendar chairs Darlene Katz, Dolores Renner, Ellen Cramer, and Sandy Heath; co-publicity chair Grace Swanson and newsletter chair Sharon Hoffman.

 

