San Dieguito Art Guild swears in new board

From left, the new board of directors for the San Dieguito Art Guild was sworn in Aug. 30 at a joint meeting of current and incoming board members, including treasurer and president pro tem Karen Fidel; floor chair Lily Pourat; co-publicity chair Kathy Bush; co-hospitality chair Jonathan Rosenberg; co-wall chair Deborah Buffington; gallery manager Linda Melvin; fund raising chair Betsy Gilpin; co-hospitality chair Lisa Stavinoah; co-wall chair Haixin Li; co-monthly show chair Marcy Evers; jobs chair Lin Holzinger; co-monthly show chair Cheryl Ehlers; parliamentarian Laura Lowenstein and secretary Sarah Miller. Not shown: co-calendar chairs Darlene Katz, Dolores Renner, Ellen Cramer, and Sandy Heath; co-publicity chair Grace Swanson and newsletter chair Sharon Hoffman.