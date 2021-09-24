The Coast News Group
San Dieguito Academy boys water polo teams up with Encinitas Oggi’s 

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team will host its first fundraiser of the season  from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sept, 28 at Encinitas Oggi’s, 305 Encinitas Blvd. Oggi’s will donate 15% of the proceeds to the team from both dine-in and take-out orders.

Funds raised will help pay for tournaments, senior night, the end of season banquet and more. The community is encouraged to join and support the cause. The fundraiser flyer must be given to the server when ordering and can be downloaded at https://sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/.

For more information, visit https://sdafoundation.com/boyswaterpolo/ or oggis.com/encinitas/about-us/. Follow SDA Boys Water Polo on Instagram: sda_h2polo and Twitter: @SDAwaterpolo.

