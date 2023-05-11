San Diego Top Tech Awards tickets now on sale

Mark your calendar because the 2023 Top Tech Awards returns this fall and will once again be held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Presented by Cox Business, the Top Tech Awards event recognizes and celebrates San Diego’s technology leaders and innovators for their many contributions locally, regionally and beyond. This not-to-be-missed event will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at San Diego’s newest mid-size venue, THE SOUND at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be presenting the 16th Annual Top Tech Awards,” said Jodi Duva, California Vice President for Cox Business. “I look forward to this event every year. We’re rising to the occasion once again this year and are planning some surprises to honor our innovators and their endless impact on the industry, our region, and the world.”

Community members are invited to join the annual awards ceremony and celebration, which will include tacos, craft beer, music, dancing, and more. It will also provide opportunities to meet and network with San Diego’s most innovative leaders in technology.

Since 2008, Cox Business, the commercial division of Cox Communications, has lauded the incredible information technology innovators in San Diego. The event pays homage to the abundance of talent in the San Diego community, celebrating the change-makers and visionaries who take risks and implement new cutting-edge technologies, all in the name of making their organizations and the communities they serve more connected and successful.

The Top Tech Awards, held in both San Diego and Las Vegas, has honored more than 2,000 tech leaders and hosted more than 20,000 attendees. A Top Tech Award is regarded as a mark of superlative creativity, planning, and execution in technology.

Each ticket will include admission to network with San Diego tech leaders, hosted beer, wine, and soft drinks, hosted appetizers and desserts, entertainment, and viewing of the awards program.

