San Diego/Orange counties awarded $13.5M in state housing grants

REGION – Sen. Patricia Bates, R-Laguna Niguel, announced more than $13.5 million in grant funding to San Diego and Orange counties to increase affordable housing.

“Ensuring local governments in my district receive their share of state funding is one of my top priorities,” said Bates, vice chair of the Senate Housing Committee. “I thank the (state) Department of Housing and Community Development for its work to ensure that housing grants are distributed to communities throughout California.”

The grants are:

– $12,262,010 for rental projects through No Place Like Home – funding for permanent supportive housing for people who are in need of mental health services and are experiencing homelessness;

– $480,000 through the Transitional Housing Program – funding for child welfare services agencies to help young adults aged 18 to 25 years find and maintain housing; and

– $408,882 for Vista through Permanent Local Housing Allocation for navigation centers and emergency shelters.

An additional $208,000 through the transitional housing program for Orange County and $206,683 for Mission Viejo was included in the grants. Bates represents the 36th Senate District, which covers north San Diego County, south Orange County and the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.