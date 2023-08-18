San Diego County unemployment rate declines 3.9%

REGION — San Diego County’s unemployment rate decreased to 3.9% in July, up from 4% in June, according to figures recently released by the state Employment Development Department.

July’s unemployment rate was more than July 2022’s rate of 3.4%. Last month’s rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.8% for California and 3.8% for the nation during the same period.

According to the EDD, between June 2023 and July 2023, nonfarm employment decreased by 13,700, from 1,582,300 to 1,568,600, while agricultural employment declined by 100 jobs.

The largest dip was represented in government jobs, where “the academic recess during the summer months drove down payrolls by 14,400 jobs,” according to the EDD report. The job reduction as a result of public school breaks, centered on an average-sized seasonal decline of 12,600 jobs in local government educational services.

Construction, which usually sees job growth in the summer, recorded an uncharacteristic decline of 2,000 jobs – 1,600 of which were specialty trade contractors such as electricians, plumbers and heating and air conditioning technicians.

Leisure and hospitality saw the most gains, with 2,100 jobs added – 1,300 in accommodation and food services.

Trade, transportation and utilities added 1,000 jobs over the month. Other industries that posted month-over job additions include manufacturing, up 900, other services, up 100, and financial activities, also up 100.

Between July 2022 and July 2023, nonfarm employment increased by 39,300 – a gain of 2.6%. Agricultural employment decreased by 100, from 10,000 to 9,900.

According to the EDD, private education and health services reported the largest year-over July expansion in over two decades with an addition of 15,200 jobs,13,500 of which came in health care and social assistance.

Leisure and hospitality added 12,500 jobs over the last year. This industry has added jobs in ten of the last twelve months and has reached a record high at 211,900 jobs, the EDD report read. Other gainers include other services with a gain of 4,700, government up 4,000, trade, transportation and utilities up 1,500 and financial activities up 1,500.

Construction and information reported the largest year-over job declines with 600 and 400 respectively.