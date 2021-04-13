The Coast News Group
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine
Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine place on hold. File photo
San Diego County announces pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

by Coast News wire services

REGION — San Diego County announced this morning that it is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, following guidance from the federal government.

The county made the announcement in a tweet Tuesday morning.

“More detailed information will be provided later (Tuesday) morning and (Tuesday) afternoon,” the tweet said. “This development comes as the CDC and CDPH are pausing use of the (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine.”

The CDC and FDA recommended states pause use of the one-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed a “rare and severe” blood clot called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, according to a joint statement from the agencies The women developed the clot six to 13 days after receiving a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The CDC has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday.

