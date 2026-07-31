San Antonio announces bid for District 4 seat

ENCINITAS — Councilmember Marco San Antonio has officially tossed his cowboy hat into the ring for a full term on the Encinitas City Council, announcing Thursday that he will seek election to represent District 4.

San Antonio, owner of One Day Signs in downtown Encinitas, was appointed to the City Council in 2024 after serving on the Olivenhain Municipal Water District board. The Olivenhain resident is the second candidate to enter the District 4 race and will face landscape designer and Urban Forest Advisory Commission member Brad Lefkowits in the Nov. 3 election.

The District 4 contest is one of three Encinitas City Council races on the ballot this fall.

Mayor Bruce Ehlers is seeking a second term and faces San Dieguito Union High School District Trustee Rimga Viskanta, while District 3 candidates include North County Food Policy Council Chair Arielle Golden and former Olivenhain Municipal Water District President Ed Sprague.

In announcing his campaign, San Antonio said he will run as an independent candidate, pledging not to accept endorsements or financial contributions from political parties. He said his campaign will focus on public safety, wildfire preparedness, infrastructure investment and local control.

“I am running as a true independent candidate because my only obligation is to the people of Encinitas,” San Antonio said in a statement. “To ensure my voice remains entirely uncompromised, I will not accept a single dollar or endorsement from any political party.

“Encinitas raised me, and it’s where my wife and I are raising our two kids. My highest priority is keeping our city safe, fiscally responsible, and a place where families want to raise their children for generations to come. I stand against state control, and I will continue to protect our tax dollars by prioritizing our long-overdue local infrastructure.”

The first Filipino American to serve on the Encinitas City Council, San Antonio said he hopes to continue representing District 4, which includes Olivenhain, Village Park and portions of New Encinitas. A former reserve firefighter, he said his public safety background has shaped his priorities in office.

San Antonio highlighted several accomplishments during his term, including expanding staff and equipment at Fire Station 6, approving funding for two dedicated sheriff’s traffic deputies, improving pedestrian safety near Park Dale Lane schools, advancing wildfire evacuation planning and supporting contracts for homeless outreach services.

Lefkowits, who announced his candidacy earlier this year, said his campaign will emphasize environmental stewardship, responsible growth, fiscal responsibility and collaboration at City Hall.

San Antonio said he hopes voters will judge his campaign on his record and his vision for the city’s future.

“I believe our city’s best days are ahead, and I am ready to earn the trust of every resident by continuing to bring steady leadership, common sense, and an unwavering commitment to making Encinitas the very best it can be.”