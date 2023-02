The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce named its February Rising Stars, Lexi Worms – Canyon Crest Academy; Katie Kelley – La Costa Canyon High; Yeferson Guevara – San Dieguito High School and Ariel Adato – Torrey Pines High School.The Rising Stars program recognizes local high school students who have demonstrated character, integrity, love of learning and involvement in school and community and/or have overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.