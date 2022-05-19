Vista Rising Star Students of the Year honored

VISTA — The Vista Chamber of Commerce held its Rising Star of the Year Scholarship breakfast May 13 to salute local school seniors, with seniors from nine different high schools honored throughout the 2021-2022 school year.

Rising Star Students of the Year (with $1,000 scholarships) included:

Alyssa Crevoiserat (Guajome Park Academy)

Rebekah Christoffersen (Maj. Gen. Raymond Murray High School)

Olivia Song (Mission Vista High School)

Nyla Lopez (Rancho Buena Vista High School)

Noah Bailey (Trade Tech High School)

Sarina Schulthess (Vista High School)

Esmeralda Ortiz (Vista Visions Academy)

The Distinguished Female Student award from PEO Vista Chapter ($1,000) went to Lindsey Harris (Vista High School).

The Nikolas Ljubic Memorial Scholarship ($1,000 each) went to Matthew Draves (Vista High School) and Raul Rodarte (Trade Tech High School).

Awards of Excellence ($750 each) were given to:

Stevin Latimer (Mission Vista High School)

Aaliyah Cortes (Guajome Park Academy)

Hahle Taylor (Vista High School)

Awards of Merit ($250 each) were awarded to:

Malea Van Brocklin (Mission Vista High School)

Malia Mitchell (Guajome Park Academy)

Megan Luck (Mission Vista High School)

Isabella Melendy (Guajome Park Academy)

Maxwell Davis (Trade Tech High School)

Uriel Medina (Major General Raymond Murray High School)

Measoon Rahman (Mission Vista High School)

The mission statement of the Rising Start of the Month is to bring the community together to honor our local high school seniors for demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education. The core of the Rising Star of the Month is the student who makes a difference in their home, school and community with sincerity and passion.

The students plan to attend a variety of colleges including Palomar and Mira Costa, CSUSM, UC Berkley, UCLA, UC Davis, and more. At the breakfast ceremony, the students shared their future career goals which ranged from public service careers such as fire fighter, teacher, nurse, and doctor to those in engineering, social services, law, and the arts. Many shared their goal to return to Vista to begin their careers. For information on sponsorship for the Rising Star Program for the 2022/2023 school year, email [email protected].