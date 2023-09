Bring your timing bib for the following deals in Downtown Encinitas

D Street 7-11 – Free Slurpee or fountain drink

Raul’s Shack – 20 % OFF bill

1st Street Bar – 20% OFF tab

Culture Brewery – $6 pints

Leucadia Pizza – $5.00 cheese pizza (10”)

Gelato 101 – 10% OFF

Broad Street Dough Co – FREE coffee and donut

Beach Wolf Restaurant is offering 10% off of potato curry tacos

Good Sunday, September 17th only