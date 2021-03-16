Public input requested for San Diego water plan

Goal to dramatically increase supply

San Diego is seeking input from the public on a new water plan introduced by Mayor Todd Gloria. Under the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan, the city would develop more than half of the city’s water locally by 2045.

Where’s the water?

To fill glasses, cooking pots, sinks, and bathtubs, San Diego currently purchases 85% to 90% of its water from imported sources. As the city’s population has grown approximately 10% since 2010, water demand has decreased thanks to conservation efforts, and residents and businesses using water more efficiently. This drop has been more than 81.5 billion gallons in 2007 to 57 billion gallons in 2020.

“The decrease in our water demand is remarkable. It’s a testament to the resolve of San Diegans to make a positive change for the present as well as our future,” Gloria said.

But continual population growth, drought, and climate change make it necessary to also find other water sources.

What’s on tap?

A new plan intends to utilize the Pure Water recycling program to purify recycled water to be used as safe drinking water. Mayor Gloria says this will dramatically increase the local water supply.

Expected to be fully implemented by the end of 2035, the plan will have the capacity to create 83 million gallons of water daily, with a goal to produce 50% of water locally by 2045.

While the 2020 Urban Water Management Plan is slated to be discussed at public meetings, including the Independent Rates Oversight Committee (March 15), the City Council’s Environment Committee, and will be presented to the City Council later this year, the city encourages the public to weigh in.

“The new Urban Water Management Plan provides us with a roadmap for a more sustainable city in the years to come. I encourage San Diegans to weigh in on this critically important plan,” says Gloria.

The entire plan can be read online and citizens can send their feedback from March 1 until April 5, 2021. Contact manager Khuram Shah at khshah@sandiego.gov.

More at rebuildsocal.org.