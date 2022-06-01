Provide feedback on the new orange contrast striping in Carlsbad

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC crews recently completed new temporary orange contrast striping on Interstate 5 (I-5) in the City of Carlsbad from Palomar Airport Road to State Route 78 (SR 78).

The Build NCC project team is seeking your feedback on this new striping pilot project.

Provide your feedback at SurveyMonkey.com/r/Build_NCC. Survey completion takes approximately three minutes.

The orange striping is intended to increase awareness of the work zone and enhance safety for motorists and construction workers. Your feedback will help us gather necessary information on the success rate of this project. Safety is of the utmost importance to the Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC team.

The temporary orange contrast striping will remain in effect through 2023 as Build NCC crews work towards completing four additional miles of Carpool/HOV Lanes on I-5. Remember to stay alert as crews work on the highway throughout the day and night.

Caltrans and SANDAG Build NCC project is the first in the state of California to use temporary orange contrast striping.

This striping technique has been successfully used previously by other states including Wisconsin, Texas, Kentucky, and in countries including New Zealand and Canada.

Sign up for project updates and learn more at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC and sign up to receive construction alerts via text by texting “BuildNCC” to (760) 454-0077.