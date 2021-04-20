Pop-up Art: A New Experience ending soon. Don’t miss out on experiencing 42 pieces of amazing blown glass art by five local artists at 15 downtown businesses.

While the Village has long been home to a variety of art events such as Art in the Village, the Makers Market, and even seasonal events such as the Carlsbad Village Art Walk, this is the first time the focus is on connecting local established artists with downtown businesses. This temporary art program is designed to create interaction between the business and creative arts sectors and will encourage local businesses to incorporate unique temporary artistic creations that enliven the Village. The pop-up art experience runs through April 25th and is hosted by the Carlsbad Village Association in collaboration with the City of Carlsbad’s Cultural Arts Office. For artist profiles and locations where art can be viewed, visit at www.carlsbad-village.com/post/pop-up-art-experience-in-the-village-meet-dan-mcstocker.