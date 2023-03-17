Fatal traffic collision at Palomar Airport Road

CARLSBAD — On March 15 at 7:23 p.m., the city of Carlsbad Police Department responded to the intersection of Palomar Airport Road at the southbound I-5 on-ramp, regarding a female lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female with serious injuries in the roadway. Officers and the Carlsbad Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased female is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of her next of kin.

The collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run and is still under investigation. The Carlsbad Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen.