The Coast News Group
Carlsbad Police Department
Carlsbad Police Department responded to a fatal hit&run at intersection of Palomar Airport Road and the southbound I-5 on-ramp.
Carlsbad

Fatal traffic collision at Palomar Airport Road

by staff63

CARLSBAD — On March 15 at 7:23 p.m., the city of Carlsbad Police Department responded to the intersection of Palomar Airport Road at the southbound I-5 on-ramp, regarding a female lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult female with serious injuries in the roadway. Officers and the Carlsbad Fire Department performed life-saving measures, but the female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the deceased female is being withheld at this time, pending the notification of her next of kin.

The collision is being investigated as a hit-and-run and is still under investigation. The Carlsbad Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Traffic Accident Investigator Corporal Matt Bowen.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Editorial staff writers and reporters for The Coast News.

Leave a Comment