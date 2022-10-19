Police: Threat targeting Oceanside schools likely ‘swatting’ call

OCEANSIDE — Students in three neighboring schools were put on lockdown on Friday following a purported “swatting” call to the police relaying a threat at one of the schools.

Oceanside police received a call around 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, about an unsubstantiated threat at Jefferson Middle School. In response, the nearby campuses of Mission Elementary School, Adult Transition Program and the Oceanside Unified district office were put on lockdown while police investigated the threat.

According to Oceanside Unified Communications Director Donald Bendz, police believe the call was phony.

“They believe (Friday’s) call is part of a nationwide trend known as ‘swatting,’ which is a false report of violence at a school,” Bendz told The Coast News via email. “We are grateful that OPD found no threat.”

Law enforcement across the country have seen an uptick in swatting calls. Several schools in Southern California, including Oceanside and several Orange County schools, and the Bay Area have recently fallen victim to swatting calls as well.

Swatting calls disrupt schools in session and stoke fear throughout the community. Swatting is also viewed as a criminal harassment tactic where a fake crisis call prompts emergency services to respond to a victim, putting them in potential danger.

For the latest crime reports in Encinitas, Solana Beach and Del Mar, please visit The Coast News’ Weekly Crime Reports. For up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County, check out Daily Arrest Logs. Read more local crime news here.